Creamy Rigatoni

This dish is rich, salty, and savory with just the right amount of bite from the cheese and pepper. It’s the kind of pasta that feels special without being complicated.

Ingredients

8 oz guanciale, sliced into thick strips

1 lb rigatoni

1¾ cups grated Romano (plus extra for garnish)

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Cook the guanciale

Place the guanciale in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until crispy and the fat has rendered, about 10 to 12 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove half of the guanciale and set it aside for serving.

2. Boil the pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the rigatoni and cook until just before al dente. Save 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain the pasta.

3. Combine and toss

Add the drained pasta to the skillet with the guanciale fat. Stir in black pepper and a splash of pasta water. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring constantly.

4. Add the cheese

Remove the pan from the heat. Slowly sprinkle in the grated Romano while stirring, adding more pasta water a little at a time to create a smooth, creamy sauce.

5. Serve it up

Taste and adjust the seasoning. Spoon the pasta into bowls and top with the reserved crispy guanciale, a bit more cheese, and a final crack of black pepper.