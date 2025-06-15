Crêpes Suzette
Crêpes Suzette Recipe from Immaculate Bites
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
Crêpes
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/3 cup cold water
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted, plus more for skillet
Orange-Butter Sauce
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), softened
- 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1/2 tablespoon finely grated orange zest
- 1/3 cup fresh orange juice (from about 2 medium oranges)
- 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau)
- 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) Cognac
Directions
- Make the crêpes: Whisk together eggs, flour, milk, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl until smooth; batter will be thick. Whisk in water, oil, and melted butter until well combined.
- Heat a 10-inch crêpe pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high and brush with butter. Add 3 tablespoons batter and quickly tilt skillet to evenly distribute batter. Cook until the edges of the crêpe curl up and start to brown, about 45 seconds.
- Flip the crêpe using a long spatula; cook until a few brown spots appear on the bottom, 10 to 15 seconds. Transfer the crêpe to a baking sheet. Repeat process with remaining batter to make about nine more crêpes, wiping skillet clean and lightly buttering skillet a few times as necessary between crêpes.
- Make the orange-butter sauce: Process butter, 1/3 cup sugar, and orange zest in a food processor. With processor running, gradually add orange juice until incorporated.
- Spoon butter mixture into a 12-inch flameproof skillet; cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is syrupy, about 3 minutes.
- Reduce heat to low. Working with 1 crêpe at a time, dip both sides of crêpe in sauce using 2 forks or silicone spatulas; fold into fourths with prettiest side facing outward. Lift and let excess sauce drip off; transfer folded crêpe to a baking sheet. Repeat process with remaining crêpes, scraping down sides of skillet as needed.
- Transfer folded crêpes back to skillet, overlapping slightly as needed to fit all 10 crêpes in skillet; scrape any excess sauce on baking sheet back into skillet. Sprinkle crêpes with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar.
- Increase heat to medium. Add Grand Marnier and cognac; carefully ignite sauce using a long-handled lighter. Carefully spoon flaming sauce over crêpes using a long-handled, heatproof spoon until flames subside, about 30 seconds. Transfer crêpes to a platter; spoon any extra sauce over top. Serve immediately.