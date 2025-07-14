Crisp Cantonese Pork Belly

This dish brings that iconic ultra-crunchy skin and juicy, flavorful meat you crave. It’s perfect for sharing at family dinners or special get-togethers.

Ingredients

3 pound pork belly, skin-on

1 tablespoon five-spice powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar

Optional: extra coarse salt for skin finishing

Instructions

1. Prep and dry the pork belly

Rinse and pat the pork belly dry with paper towels. Score the skin in a crosshatch pattern using a sharp knife being careful not to cut into the meat. Place on a rack in the fridge uncovered for at least 6 hours or overnight. This helps the skin dry out and crisp up beautifully.

2. Season the meat side

Mix the five-spice powder, sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt together. Rub this spice mix on the meat side of the pork belly. Flip the belly and brush the skin with vinegar then sprinkle evenly with baking powder and the remaining teaspoon of salt. Rest it for another 30 minutes.

3. Heat your oven

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

4. Roast the pork

Place the pork belly on a rack in a roasting pan, skin side up. Roast for 60 to 75 minutes, or until the meat is tender and the skin appears puffed.

5. Make the skin ultra-crispy

Turn the oven up to broil (or crank to 450°F if no broil setting). Watch closely and roast just until the skin bubbles up and puffs, usually 5 to 10 minutes. The result is golden, blistered, ultra-crisp pork skin.

6. Rest and slice

Remove from oven and let it rest for 10 minutes so juices settle. Slice the pork belly into bite-sized pieces.

7. Serve

Arrange on a platter and sprinkle with coarse salt if you like extra crunch and flavor. Serve with steamed rice, pickled vegetables, and a dipping sauce of soy sauce, chili, or hoisin.