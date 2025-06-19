Date Honey Sugar Cookie
Date Honey Sugar Cookie Recipe from Ronnie Fein
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 12 minutes
Serving size: 36 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
- 1/2 cup solid coconut oil
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup date honey
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 1 large egg yolk
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the shortening, coconut oil, sugar, honey and vanilla extract and beat at medium speed for 3-4 minutes or until light and fluffy.
- Add the egg and egg yolk and beat at medium speed for 1-2 minutes or until well blended.
- In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cornstarch, salt and cinnamon.
- Add the dry ingredients to the honey mixture and beat at medium speed until a soft dough forms.
- Roll the dough on a floured surface to 1/8-inch thickness.
- Cut out shapes with 2-inch round or heart-shaped cookie cutters. Place the cookies prepared cookie sheet.
- Bake for about 12 minutes or until the edges are lightly brown.
- Let cool. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar if desired.