Date Honey Sugar Cookie Recipe from Ronnie Fein

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

Serving size: 36 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
  • 1/2 cup solid coconut oil
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup date honey
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Combine the shortening, coconut oil, sugar, honey and vanilla extract and beat at medium speed for 3-4 minutes or until light and fluffy.
  3. Add the egg and egg yolk and beat at medium speed for 1-2 minutes or until well blended.
  4. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cornstarch, salt and cinnamon.
  5. Add the dry ingredients to the honey mixture and beat at medium speed until a soft dough forms.
  6. Roll the dough on a floured surface to 1/8-inch thickness.
  7. Cut out shapes with 2-inch round or heart-shaped cookie cutters. Place the cookies prepared cookie sheet.
  8. Bake for about 12 minutes or until the edges are lightly brown.
  9. Let cool. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar if desired.
