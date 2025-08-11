Deconstructed Burger Bowls

This recipe is a great way to mix up your dinner menu with a healthy spin on a favorite classic. These burger bowls are great for prepping in advance and super easy to customize.

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef or turkey

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 head of lettuce, chopped roughly

1 tomato, diced

a few pickles

1/2 red onion, diced

1 tsp cooking oil

1-2 russets potatoes, diced

condiments of your choice

Instructions

1. Cook the meat

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and cook meat thoroughly until it is browned. About halfway trough cooking, mix spices in a separate bowl and incorporate about 1/2 of the spice mixture into the meat.

2. Cook the potatoes

Dice potatoes and cook over medium-high heat for 10-15 minutes in a skillet.

3. Prep the veggies

Dice onion and tomato and roughly chop lettuce. Do the same for other toppings of your choice that require preparation.

4. Assemble bowls

Create your burger bowl, adding meat, potatoes and veggies to your preference, as well as condiments.

5. Serve it hot

Enjoy right away and store leftovers in separate containers in the fridge for easy repeat meals.