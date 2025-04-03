Dill-Pickled Green Tomatoes

Dill-Pickled Green Tomatoes

Dill-Pickle Green Tomatoes Recipe

homemade pickled green tomatoes for winter in a glass jars with garlic and parsley. - pickled green tomatoes stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

The Dill-Pickled Green Tomatoes recipe is kosher and was originally posted to WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Serving size: 20 servings

Ingredients

  • Small firm green tomatoes
  • Celery stalks
  • 8 cups of water
  • 4 cups of vinegar
  • Dill to taste
  • Clove of garlic
  • Sweet green peppers, quartered
  • 1 cup salt
canning homemade green tomatoes - pickled green tomatoes stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. For the dill-pickled green tomatoes, first ensure that your canning jars are sterilized, and then pack the small, firm green tomatoes into them.
  2. Add 1 clove of garlic, 1 celery stalk, and 1 quartered sweet green pepper to each jar.
  3. For the pickle brine; combine water, vinegar, salt, and dill and boil for 5 minutes.
  4. Pour the brine over the tomatoes ensuring that they are fully submerged.
  5. Seal the jars and allow them to come to room temperature before storing them in a cool, dark place.

This amount of liquid fills about 6 quarts.

homemade pickled green tomatoes for winter in a glass jars with garlic and parsley. home conservation. top view. - pickled green tomatoes stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast