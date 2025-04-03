Dill-Pickle Green Tomatoes Recipe
The Dill-Pickled Green Tomatoes recipe is kosher and was originally posted to WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Serving size: 20 servings
Ingredients
- Small firm green tomatoes
- Celery stalks
- 8 cups of water
- 4 cups of vinegar
- Dill to taste
- Clove of garlic
- Sweet green peppers, quartered
- 1 cup salt
Directions
- For the dill-pickled green tomatoes, first ensure that your canning jars are sterilized, and then pack the small, firm green tomatoes into them.
- Add 1 clove of garlic, 1 celery stalk, and 1 quartered sweet green pepper to each jar.
- For the pickle brine; combine water, vinegar, salt, and dill and boil for 5 minutes.
- Pour the brine over the tomatoes ensuring that they are fully submerged.
- Seal the jars and allow them to come to room temperature before storing them in a cool, dark place.
This amount of liquid fills about 6 quarts.