Easter Brunch Punch
Easter Brunch Punch Recipe from Southern Living
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes – 2 hours
Serving size: 12 – 15 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (52-oz.) bottle refrigerated strawberry lemonade, such as Simply Lemonade brand
- 1 lb. fresh or frozen rhubarb, trimmed and cut into large chunks
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 (1-liter) bottle club soda, chilled
- Garnishes: strawberries, mint sprigs, and lemon slices
Directions
- Prepare ice ring (optional):The night before you plan to serve the punch, freeze roughly a 1/3 to 1/2 of the strawberry lemonade in one standard or a few mini Bundt pans. (This step makes an extra pretty presentation, and prevents the punch from getting watered down. But if you’d rather skip it, just save all of the strawberry lemonade for step 3, and serve the punch with a bucket of regular ice).
- Make rhubarb syrup:Stir together the rhubarb, sugar, and 2 cups of water in a medium saucepan. Simmer until rhubarb is completely broken down, about 10-15 minutes. Let cool, strain, and chill until ready to use. (You can make and chill the simple syrup overnight if desired).
- Make punch:Just before serving, combine the remaining strawberry lemonade, club soda, and about half of the rhubarb simple syrup in a punch bowl. Taste it for sweetness and add more syrup if desired.
- Add garnishes:Add the strawberry lemonade ice rings to the punch bowl, if using. Garnish with strawberries, mint sprigs, and lemon slices.