Easy Avocado Toast

This recipe is perfect for a quick, savory breakfast! It’s easily prepared and super customizable for a great morning bite.

Ingredients

1 slice sourdough toast per serving

1 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 avocado per serving

3-4 halved cherry tomatoes per serving

a sprinkle of chopped red onions per serving

a sprinkle of cilantro per serving

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. hot sauce of your choice

Instructions

1. Toast the bread

Warm olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Toast bread on both sides until golden brown.

2. Prepare veggies

Halve and slice avocado, then chop onion, tomatoes and cilantro.

3. Assemble

Smash the 1/2 avocado onto the piece of toast. Then, add the veggies and any other topping you’d like. A fried egg is particularly good with this recipe.

4. Season it up

Spice up your avocado toast with the salt, pepper, garlic powder and any other spices or hot sauce you’d like.

5. Serve

Enjoy leisurely or on-the-go!