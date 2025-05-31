Easy Beef Breakfast Rolls
Easy Beef Breakfast Rolls Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 27-30 minutes
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage (see below)
- 2 large eggs, scrambled
- 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon water
- Fillings (optional): Chopped onions, salsa, chopped cooked vegetables
- 12 balls of frozen bread dough, thawed
Directions
- Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Remove from skillet.
Basic Country-Style Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic power, 1 teaspoon onion power, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles, stirring occasionally.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray 12 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Combine sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese and water. Stir in optional filling ingredients, if desired. Roll out one dough ball at a time on unfloured surface to 4 to 5-inch diameter circle. Place approximately 1/4 cup of sausage filling into the center of the circle. Gather edges of dough and pinch together. With hands roll dough back into ball. Place seam-side down into a muffin cup.
- Bake 24 to 27 minutes or until rolls are golden brown.