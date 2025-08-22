Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

This recipe is comfort food and a crowd-pleaser all in one! Make it as a treat to come home to or as an appetizer for your next gathering.

Ingredients

~3 cups of fully cooked shredded chicken (canned or rotisserie chicken work well)

1 cup hot sauce of your choice (Frank’s works well)

2 (8oz.) packages softened cream cheese

1 cup ranch dressing or 1 pkg. ranch powder

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2-3 green onions, chopped

3-5 celery stems, chopped (optional)

a bag of baby carrots (optional)

crackers (optional)

chips (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees f.

2. Mix the ingredients together

In a large bowl, mix the chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, ranch and 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese together.

3. Transfer to oven-safe dish

Transfer the mixture to an oven-safe dish, like a 9×13 in baking dish or a large bakeware dish. Then, sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of the mixture and the chopped green onions.

4. Bake

Bake the dip in the oven for about 20 minutes.

5. Serve it hot

Enjoy right away with chips, celery, carrots or crackers–your choice!