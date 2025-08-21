Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies

In need of a sweet treat? This super easy recipe for chocolate chip cookies hits the spot every time!

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar (packed)

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup chocolate chips of your choice

Instructions

1. Preheat oven and heat butter

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees f. Then, microwave the butter for about 30 seconds, just until melted.

2. Make the dough

Mix the granulated sugar and the brown sugar into the butter. Then, add the egg and vanilla extract and stir until combined. Then, add the flour, baking soda and salt to the mixture and combine. Finally, fold in the chocolate chips to complete the dough.

3. Shape cookies

Scoop between 1 and 2 tbsp. of dough per cookie and spread them out about 2 inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Try to make the scoops as evenly as possible.

4.Bake the cookies

Bake the cookies at 350 degrees f for about 8-10 minutes.

5. Enjoy!

Let the cookies cool for about 5 minutes, then get cozy to enjoy the delicious treat and amazing smell.