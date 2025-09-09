Easy Enchiladas

These baked enchiladas are a super easy way to enjoy a delicious, warm dinner. Try them with chicken or beef, and add toppings of your choice to make them even better.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken OR cooked ground beef

2 cups canned enchilada sauce

8 corn or flour tortillas

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

toppings (optional): diced onions or tomatoes, finely chopped cilantro, sour cream, shredded lettuce, extra cheese or sliced avocado

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat oven to 350 degrees f.

2. Create filling

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the meat with 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce, the seasonings and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

3. Warm tortillas

Warm the tortillas in the microwave for 30 seconds on each side, so they won’t get soggy.

4. Assemble the enchiladas

Place the tortillas in a baking dish and roll them with the filling mixture inside. Then, top with the remaining enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.

5. Bake the enchiladas

Bake the enchiladas in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling.

5. Serve and enjoy!

Top the enchiladas with your choice of toppings, then serve and enjoy with some rice and beans or your favorite side dish.