Easy Homemade Bagels

This recipe is a quick and easy way to make great-quality bagels from your own kitchen!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups self rising flour

1 cups plain Greek yogurt

1 egg

seasonings of choice (everything bagel, cinnamon or garlic powder work great)

(optional) toppings: cream cheese, bacon, egg, or veggies

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees f.

2. Make the dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and Greek yogurt until a sticky dough forms. Then, put the dough on a floured surface and knead the dough until it is no longer sticky.

3. Form the bagels

Separate the dough into 4 equal parts. Then, roll each part out and shape it into a circle. Make a small hole in the middle of each bagel.

4. Season the bagels

(This step is optional.) Beat an egg and brush over top of the bagels. Then, add a seasoning of choice to flavor your bagel.

5. Bake and enjoy

Bake the bagels for 25-30 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown. Enjoy with your favorite spread or as a bagel sandwich!