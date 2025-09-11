Easy Homemade Bagels

This recipe is a quick and easy way to make great-quality bagels from your own kitchen!
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups self rising flour
- 1 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1 egg
- seasonings of choice (everything bagel, cinnamon or garlic powder work great)
- (optional) toppings: cream cheese, bacon, egg, or veggies
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees f.
2. Make the dough
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and Greek yogurt until a sticky dough forms. Then, put the dough on a floured surface and knead the dough until it is no longer sticky.
3. Form the bagels
Separate the dough into 4 equal parts. Then, roll each part out and shape it into a circle. Make a small hole in the middle of each bagel.
4. Season the bagels
(This step is optional.) Beat an egg and brush over top of the bagels. Then, add a seasoning of choice to flavor your bagel.
5. Bake and enjoy
Bake the bagels for 25-30 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown. Enjoy with your favorite spread or as a bagel sandwich!