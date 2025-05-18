Easy Kung Pao Beef
Easy Kung Pao Beef Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat
- 1/2 cup kung pao sauce
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend
- Salt, to taste
- 1/3 cup roasted peanuts
- Steamed white rice
Directions
- Add beef, kung pao sauce, honey, soy sauce and red pepper flakes to pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure lid. Use beef stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker program 40 minutes on pressure cooker timer.
- Stir in frozen vegetables and cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, if desired.
- Sprinkle with peanuts. Serve with steamed rice.