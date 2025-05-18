Easy Kung Pao Beef

Easy Kung Pao Beef Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 2-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat
  • 1/2 cup kung pao sauce
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/3 cup roasted peanuts
  • Steamed white rice

Directions

  1. Add beef, kung pao sauce, honey, soy sauce and red pepper flakes to pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure lid. Use beef stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker program 40 minutes on pressure cooker timer. 
  2. Stir in frozen vegetables and cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, if desired.
  3. Sprinkle with peanuts. Serve with steamed rice. 
