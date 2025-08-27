Easy Lemon and Spinach Orzo

This orzo pasta recipe is the perfect quick and easy comfort food. It’s warm and cozy and full of flavor.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 cup orzo pasta (uncooked)

2 1/2 cups broth of your choice (vegetable or chicken work well)

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. pepper

1 tbsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. Prepare the base

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the oil and garlic and sauté for a minute or so, until the garlic is slightly toasted.

2. Add the pasta

Combine the lemon zest and uncooked orzo and reduce the heat to medium low. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently until some of the pasta is slightly toasted and brown.

3. Add the liquids

Add the broth and lemon juice to the mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring often to make sure the orzo doesn’t stick. When the orzo is al dente and most of the broth has been absorbed, it’s done!

4. Dress it up

Incorporate the spinach, heavy cream and parmesan cheese and stir together until the spinach is wilted and the orzo is creamy. Season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

5. Serve it hot

Serve immediately and enjoy the coziness!