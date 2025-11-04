Easy Mac and Cheese

It’s officially November, so it’s time to start perfecting your Thanksgiving dishes! This mac & cheese is a creamy, cozy crowd-pleaser that’s sure to be a highlight at the Thanksgiving table. And in the meantime, it’s a delicious dinner staple.

Ingredients

8 oz elbow macaroni (about 2 cups)

Salt, for boiling water

For the cheese sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk (whole or 2%)

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded mozzarella

¼ cup grated Parmesan

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika (optional for color and flavor)

For the topping:

½ cup breadcrumbs (plain or panko)

1 tablespoon melted butter

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan (optional)

Instructions

1. Cook the pasta

Bring salted water to a boil. Cook macaroni just until al dente (about 7 minutes). Drain and set aside.

2. Make the roux

In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute until bubbly.

3. Add the milk

4. Add cheese and seasonings

Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, salt, pepper, and paprika until smooth and creamy.

5. Combine with pasta

Add cooked macaroni to the sauce and stir to coat evenly.

6. Prepare topping

Mix breadcrumbs with melted butter and Parmesan.

7. Bake

Pour the mac & cheese into a greased 9×9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle topping evenly. Then, bake at 375°F for 20–25 minutes, until golden and bubbly.

Serve and enjoy this creamy, cheesy addition to any fall meal.