Easy Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serving Size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Irish potatoes
  • 2 tbsp. avocado oil or cooking oil of choice
  • 1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese
  • 2 tsp. pepper
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. dried parsley

Directions

  1. Clean and cube potatoes, leaving the skin on.
  2. In a bowl, coat potatoes with cooking oil and spices.
  3. Line or grease a baking pan and spread potatoes on it evenly.
  4. Sprinkle shredded parmesan on top.
  5. Bake at 400 degrees f for 40 minutes or until golden and crispy.
