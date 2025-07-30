Easy Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Serving Size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Irish potatoes
- 2 tbsp. avocado oil or cooking oil of choice
- 1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 2 tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. dried parsley
Directions
- Clean and cube potatoes, leaving the skin on.
- In a bowl, coat potatoes with cooking oil and spices.
- Line or grease a baking pan and spread potatoes on it evenly.
- Sprinkle shredded parmesan on top.
- Bake at 400 degrees f for 40 minutes or until golden and crispy.