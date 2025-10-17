Easy Tiramisu

This recipe is so easy yet so decadent. The rich espresso, chocolate and cream flavors combine to make a delicious dessert.

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups brewed espresso or strong coffee, cooled

2 tablespoons coffee liqueur (optional)

1 package ladyfinger cookies (about 24)

unsweetened cocoa powder, for dusting

Instructions

1. Build the filling

In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. In another bowl, mix the mascarpone cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Then, gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture until combined.

2. Build the base

Combine the espresso and (optional) coffee liqueur in a shallow dish. Then, quickly dip each ladyfinger into the coffee mixture, turning once, and arrange in a single layer in an 8×8-inch dish.

3. Layer the dessert

Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers. Then, repeat with another layer of dipped ladyfingers and the remaining mascarpone mixture.

4. Refrigerate

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight for best texture.

5. Top and serve

Dust generously with cocoa powder and serve chilled. Enjoy with your favorite coffee or warm beverage!