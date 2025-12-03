Easy Tomato Soup

It’s time for some warm comfort food this season. Enjoy this super easy, cozy tomato soup that will keep you warm on chilly days.

Ingredients

1 (24 oz) jar marinara or tomato sauce

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

Salt & pepper to taste

Optional toppings: shredded mozzarella or parmesan, fresh basil, red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. Build the base

In a large pot, combine tomato sauce and broth. Bring to a gentle boil.

2. Add cream and seasoning

Lower heat and stir in the cream, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Warm for 2-3 minutes.

3. Serve and enjoy

And just like that, you’ve made a delicious, creamy tomato soup! Enjoy with crackers or a grilled cheese for the ultimate cozy meal.