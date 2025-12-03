Easy Tomato Soup

It’s time for some warm comfort food this season. Enjoy this super easy, cozy tomato soup that will keep you warm on chilly days.

Ingredients

  • 1 (24 oz) jar marinara or tomato sauce
  • 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Optional toppings: shredded mozzarella or parmesan, fresh basil, red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. Build the base
In a large pot, combine tomato sauce and broth. Bring to a gentle boil.

2. Add cream and seasoning
Lower heat and stir in the cream, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Warm for 2-3 minutes.

3. Serve and enjoy
And just like that, you’ve made a delicious, creamy tomato soup! Enjoy with crackers or a grilled cheese for the ultimate cozy meal.

