Easy Tomato Soup

It’s time for some warm comfort food this season. Enjoy this super easy, cozy tomato soup that will keep you warm on chilly days.
Ingredients
- 1 (24 oz) jar marinara or tomato sauce
- 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Optional toppings: shredded mozzarella or parmesan, fresh basil, red pepper flakes
Instructions
1. Build the base
In a large pot, combine tomato sauce and broth. Bring to a gentle boil.
2. Add cream and seasoning
Lower heat and stir in the cream, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Warm for 2-3 minutes.
3. Serve and enjoy
And just like that, you’ve made a delicious, creamy tomato soup! Enjoy with crackers or a grilled cheese for the ultimate cozy meal.