Easy Tzatziki

This super simple tzatziki is the perfect way to add a hint of freshness to a meal, or it can serve as a fabulous dip on its own. It’s the perfect snack to savor the last few weeks of summer.

Ingredients

1 cucumber

1 cup plain greek yogurt

1/2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 garlic clove or 1 tbsp. jarred minced garlic

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. fresh dill

Instructions

1. Prep the veggies/fruit

Finely grate the cucumber and set aside. If using fresh garlic clove, mince that as well. Chop the fresh dill and squeeze the lemon.

2. Make the base

Mix the greek yogurt, lemon juice and olive oil together in a medium-sized bowl.

3. Add veggies and spices

Add the cucumber, garlic and dill to the mixture, then sprinkle with salt.

4. Enjoy

Serve chilled with pita bread, veggies, or any other way you’d like.