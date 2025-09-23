Easy Veggie Quesadillas

This recipe is a quick and easy comfort food that makes for a great lunch or dinner. You can customize it with veggies and toppings of your choice to make even tastier.

Ingredients

2 large flour tortillas per quesadilla

1/2 cup shredded cheese of choice per quesadilla

1/2 cup diced bell peppers

1/2 cup corn (fresh, canned, or frozen work)

1/4 cup chopped onions

1 tbsp. olive oil or butter

Salt, pepper and cayenne to taste

Optional: salsa, sour cream, or guacamole for serving

Instructions

1. Heat the veggies

Heat the olive oil or butter in a skillet over medium heat and cook the corn, peppers and onions for 3-4 minutes, until slightly soft. Season with salt, pepper and cayenne to taste. Remove the veggies from the skillet and set aside.

2. Assemble the quesadilla

Place one tortilla in the skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle half the cheese evenly over the tortilla, then layer some of the cooked veggies and the other half of the cheese. Next, place another tortilla on top.

3. Cook the quesadilla

Cook the quesadilla for 2-3 minutes on each side, until the outside is golden brown and the cheese is melted.

4. Serve and enjoy

Cut the quesadilla into 4 triangles and enjoy with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, or other toppings of choice.