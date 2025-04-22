Elotes (Mexican Street Corn)

Photo by Getty Images

Elotes Recipe from Country Living

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serving size: 8 servings

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for grill grates
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 small clove garlic, pressed
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp. chili powder
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ears fresh corn, husks removed
  • 1/3 cup finely crumbled Cotija cheese
  • Chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin) and chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions

  1. Heat grill to medium. Once hot, clean and oil grill grates. Stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, lime juice, and chili powder in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. 
  2. Grill corn, turning frequently, until lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Brush with mayonnaise. mixture and sprinkle with cheese, dividing evenly. Garnish with chili-lime seasoning and cilantro.
