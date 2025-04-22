Elotes (Mexican Street Corn)

Elotes
Elotes Recipe from Country Living
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serving size: 8 servings
Ingredients
- Canola oil, for grill grates
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 small clove garlic, pressed
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 8 ears fresh corn, husks removed
- 1/3 cup finely crumbled Cotija cheese
- Chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin) and chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions
- Heat grill to medium. Once hot, clean and oil grill grates. Stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, lime juice, and chili powder in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
- Grill corn, turning frequently, until lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Brush with mayonnaise. mixture and sprinkle with cheese, dividing evenly. Garnish with chili-lime seasoning and cilantro.