‘Everything’ Pigs in a Blanket

Photo by Getty Images

‘Everything’ Pigs in a Blanket Recipe from Food 52

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serving size: 30 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) package beef cocktail franks or 3 (10-ounce) packages regular beef hot dogs
  • 1 (17.5-ounce) package puff pastry (2 sheets)
  • 1/4 cup whole-grain mustard
  • 1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water
  • 4 tablespoons ‘everything but the bagel’ seasoning blend

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 350°F. If you’re using regular hot dogs in lieu of cocktail franks, cut each hot dog into 3 equal pieces to yield 24 small hot dogs.
  2. Lay out a piece of parchment or wax paper and unfold the puff pastry on it. Lightly flatten with a rolling pin until about ¼ inch thick.
  3. Bush the mustard all over the pastry in a thin, even layer. Using a sharp knife, cut the pastry into 9 vertical strips. Cut the 9 strips in half horizontally to yield 18 small strips.
  4. Place the frank on the end of one strip and roll it up. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet seam side down.
  5. Brush the puff pastry with egg wash and sprinkle the everything spice blend on top; use sparingly, as the blend is salty.
  6. Bake, rotating the pan halfway through, for about 30 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown.
