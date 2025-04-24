‘Everything’ Pigs in a Blanket
‘Everything’ Pigs in a Blanket Recipe from Food 52
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serving size: 30 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) package beef cocktail franks or 3 (10-ounce) packages regular beef hot dogs
- 1 (17.5-ounce) package puff pastry (2 sheets)
- 1/4 cup whole-grain mustard
- 1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water
- 4 tablespoons ‘everything but the bagel’ seasoning blend
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. If you’re using regular hot dogs in lieu of cocktail franks, cut each hot dog into 3 equal pieces to yield 24 small hot dogs.
- Lay out a piece of parchment or wax paper and unfold the puff pastry on it. Lightly flatten with a rolling pin until about ¼ inch thick.
- Bush the mustard all over the pastry in a thin, even layer. Using a sharp knife, cut the pastry into 9 vertical strips. Cut the 9 strips in half horizontally to yield 18 small strips.
- Place the frank on the end of one strip and roll it up. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet seam side down.
- Brush the puff pastry with egg wash and sprinkle the everything spice blend on top; use sparingly, as the blend is salty.
- Bake, rotating the pan halfway through, for about 30 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown.