Festive Fall Grilled Cheese

This recipe is an elevated classic. The crunch of the apples combined with the melt-in-your-mouth cheddar cheese makes for a festive comfort meal.

Ingredients

2 slices sourdough bread

1 tbsp. butter

1/2 an apple, thinly sliced

2–3 slices sharp cheddar cheese

optional: other festive toppings like brie, honey, bacon, or cranberry jam

Instructions

1. Toast the bread

Butter one side of each slice of bread and toast in a pan over low heat.

2. Layer the grilled cheese

Add the cheese and apples, and other optional toppings to the bread and close the sandwich.

3. Melt the cheese

Let the sandwich warm through on the stove, flipping after about 2 minutes on each side.

4. Enjoy

Serve warm and enjoy this festive and unique take on a grilled cheese!