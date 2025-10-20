Festive Fall Grilled Cheese

This recipe is an elevated classic. The crunch of the apples combined with the melt-in-your-mouth cheddar cheese makes for a festive comfort meal.
Ingredients
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1/2 an apple, thinly sliced
- 2–3 slices sharp cheddar cheese
- optional: other festive toppings like brie, honey, bacon, or cranberry jam
Instructions
1. Toast the bread
Butter one side of each slice of bread and toast in a pan over low heat.
2. Layer the grilled cheese
Add the cheese and apples, and other optional toppings to the bread and close the sandwich.
3. Melt the cheese
Let the sandwich warm through on the stove, flipping after about 2 minutes on each side.
4. Enjoy
Serve warm and enjoy this festive and unique take on a grilled cheese!