Fluffy French Toast

This recipe is a sweet breakfast treat that you can dress up however you like. It’s the perfect way to start your day!

Ingredients

8 slices of bread

4 eggs

2/3 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. butter

toppings: maple syrup, powdered sugar and fruit of your choice

Instructions

1. Prep egg mixture

In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon.

2. Soak the bread

Submerge each slice of bread in the egg mixture on both sides.

3. Toast the bread

Heat a skillet to medium heat and add a bit of butter. Toast the soaked bread on both sides until golden brown.

4. Toppings time

Top the french toast with butter, maple syrup, fruit and any other toppings of your choice.

5. Serve it hot

Serve right away and enjoy this delicious breakfast treat!