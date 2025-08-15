Fluffy French Toast

This recipe is a sweet breakfast treat that you can dress up however you like. It’s the perfect way to start your day!
Ingredients
- 8 slices of bread
- 4 eggs
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tbsp. butter
- toppings: maple syrup, powdered sugar and fruit of your choice
Instructions
1. Prep egg mixture
In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon.
2. Soak the bread
Submerge each slice of bread in the egg mixture on both sides.
3. Toast the bread
Heat a skillet to medium heat and add a bit of butter. Toast the soaked bread on both sides until golden brown.
4. Toppings time
Top the french toast with butter, maple syrup, fruit and any other toppings of your choice.
5. Serve it hot
Serve right away and enjoy this delicious breakfast treat!