Basic Pie Crust Recipe
This basic pie crust recipe by Peg Shelley (Cary) was originally published in WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 1 hour
Cooking time: n/a
Serving size: 1 pie crust
Ingredients
- 4 cups enriched flour
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 3/4 cups shortening
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 large egg
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt.
- Begin adding in the shortening until it forms a crumbly mixture.
- In a separate bowl, beat the water, vinegar, and egg together.
- Gradually add the liquid mixture to the dry mixture, stirring until the dough is fully combined.
- Divide the dough into 5 portions.
- Shape the dough into round flat patties with your hands.
- Wrap each patty in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour.
- Once chilled, roll out the pie crust dough as needed!
We recommend that the is used within 3 days. For longer storage, freeze the dough for up to 3 months. To thaw the dough put it in the refrigerator overnight.