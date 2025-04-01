Basic Pie Crust Recipe

Photo by Getty Images

This basic pie crust recipe by Peg Shelley (Cary) was originally published in WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 1 hour Cooking time: n/a Serving size: 1 pie crust

Ingredients 4 cups enriched flour

1 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tsp salt

1 3/4 cups shortening

1/2 cup water

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 large egg

Photo by Getty Images

Directions In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Begin adding in the shortening until it forms a crumbly mixture. In a separate bowl, beat the w ater, vinegar, and egg together. Gradually add the liquid mixture to the dry mixture, stirring until the dough is fully combined. Divide the dough into 5 portions. Shape the dough into round flat patties with your hands. Wrap each patty in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour. Once chilled, roll out the pie crust dough as needed!

We recommend that the is used within 3 days. For longer storage, freeze the dough for up to 3 months. To thaw the dough put it in the refrigerator overnight.