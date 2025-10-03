Garlic Green Beans

This recipe is a great way to spice up your green beans. It’s quick, easy, and a great addition to any fall meal.
Ingredients
- ~1 lb fresh green beans, trimmed
- 2 tbsp. olive oil or butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- pinch of red pepper flakes
Instructions
1. Blanch the Green Beans
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the green beans. Boil them for 3–4 minutes until bright green and just tender. Then, drain and immediately plunge the green beans into a bowl of ice water (or run under cold water) to stop them from cooking further.
2. Sauté the garlic and shallot
In a large skillet, heat olive oil or butter over medium heat. Then, add the minced garlic and sliced shallot and cook until slightly caramelized, about 2-3 minutes.
3. Combine the flavors
Toss the green beans in the caramelized mixture, then season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and any other seasoning of choice.
4. Serve and enjoy
Serve immediately and enjoy these green beans as a fantastic side to your meal.