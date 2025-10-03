Garlic Green Beans

This recipe is a great way to spice up your green beans. It’s quick, easy, and a great addition to any fall meal.

Ingredients

~1 lb fresh green beans, trimmed

2 tbsp. olive oil or butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

pinch of red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. Blanch the Green Beans

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the green beans. Boil them for 3–4 minutes until bright green and just tender. Then, drain and immediately plunge the green beans into a bowl of ice water (or run under cold water) to stop them from cooking further.

2. Sauté the garlic and shallot

In a large skillet, heat olive oil or butter over medium heat. Then, add the minced garlic and sliced shallot and cook until slightly caramelized, about 2-3 minutes.

3. Combine the flavors

Toss the green beans in the caramelized mixture, then season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and any other seasoning of choice.

4. Serve and enjoy

Serve immediately and enjoy these green beans as a fantastic side to your meal.