Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This recipe is such an easy comfort food, and could be a great side to start perfecting before the holidays!

Ingredients

2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

3–4 garlic cloves

4 tbsp butter

1/2 cup warm milk or cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: a splash of sour cream for tang, chives for topping

Instructions

1. Prep the potatoes

Peel the potatoes and cut them into evenly sized chunks, about 1-2 inches each.

2. Boil the potatoes

Place the potato chunks and whole garlic cloves into a large pot. Pour in about 8 cups of water, or enough to cover the potatoes by about 1 inch. Add 1 tablespoon of salt to season the potatoes as they cook. Bring the pot to a boil over high heat, then reduce to medium-high. Cook for 15–20 minutes, or until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork

3. Drain and mash

Pour the potatoes and garlic into a colander and shake off the excess water. Let them sit for 1–2 minutes to allow steam to escape. Then, return the potatoes and garlic to the warm pot, add the butter, and b egin mashing with a potato masher.

4. Add cream and season

Warm the milk or cream in the microwave for 20–30 seconds so it blends smoothly. Then, pour in about half to start, continuing to mash until it reaches your preferred consistency. Add more milk as needed and add salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve hot

Add optional toppings, then serve hot and enjoy this ultimate cold weather comfort food!