Gazpacho Steak Salad
Gazpacho Steak Salad Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 beef Chuck Shoulder Steak, Arm Steak or Cross Rib Steak, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 can (5-1/2 ounces) spicy 100% vegetable juice
- 8 cups mixed greens
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup cucumber, cut in half lengthwise, then into thin slices
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- Salt and pepper
- Crunchy Tortilla Strips
Gazpacho Dressing:
- 1 can (5-1/2 ounces) spicy 100% vegetable juice
- 1/2 cup chopped tomato
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
Directions
- Place beef Chuck Shoulder Steak and 1 can vegetable juice in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.
- Combine dressing ingredients; refrigerate. Combine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and 1 cup green bell pepper; refrigerate.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towel. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill shoulder steaks, covered, 12 to 17 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness (top round steak 15 to 19 minutes for medium rare(145°F) doneness; do not overcook), turning occasionally. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Tortilla Strips:
- Meanwhile prepare Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add steak to salad mixture. Drizzle with dressing and top with tortilla strips.
- Strips: Heat oven to 400°F. Cut 2 corn tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch wide strips. Place strips in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 4 to 8 minutes or until crisp.