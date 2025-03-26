Grandma’s Nougat
Grandma’s Nougat Recipe from Meaningful Eats
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 15 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 ½ cups white corn syrup
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup egg whites (from 3 large eggs)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 6 tablespoons butter (room temperature and cut into small pieces)
- 2 teaspoons flour (I use gluten-free flour)
- 1 cup salted peanuts or nut of choice (optional)
Directions
- Line a 9×13 pan (or quarter sheet pan) with parchment paper. Lightly grease with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
- Melt the sugar, corn syrup, and salt together in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. (A stainless steel pot works best. An enameled dutch oven pot will make the temperature harder to control and can lead to overcooking.)
- Bring the syrup mixture to a boil and boil until it reaches 244F. Wash down the sides of the pot to remove any sugar crystals if needed, but there’s no need to stir once it’s boiling.
- Meanwhile, add the egg whites to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed for 2 minutes until starting to thicken/foam.
- When the syrup mixture reaches 244F, slowly pour in ⅓ of the syrup while mixing on low speed. Pour the syrup in very slowly and carefully and be sure it’s being mixed the whole time.
- Put the remaining syrup in the pot back on the stove and cook over medium heat until it reaches 264F.
- With the mixer running on low, pour the rest of the syrup (slowly and carefully) into the egg whites.
- Continue mixing on medium-high speed for 5 minutes, or until the mixture is stiff and starts to clump around the whisk. It won’t form completely stiff peaks but will thicken quite a bit.
- With the mixer running on low, stir in the vanilla, and ½ the butter and flour. Mix in the rest of the butter/flour, then stir in the nuts.
- Pour into the prepared pan and smooth into an even layer. Sprinkle with more nuts if desired. Allow to cool for at least 4 hours and preferably overnight.
- Slice into pieces with a greased knife. You may have to grease the knife in-between slices. Wrap with candy wrappers if desired, or store in an airtight container between pieces of wax paper or parchment so the pieces don’t stick to each other. Enjoy!