Grilled Birria Sandwich
Grilled Birria Sandwich Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 beef Cross Rib Roast, Chuck Arm Roast or Chuck Shoulder Roast (about 2-1/2 pounds)
- 1 Spanish onion, chopped
- 1 cup low sodium beef broth
- 1 tablespoon garlic
- 1/2 can (7 ounce) chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 3 dried guajillo chiles
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon chile powder
- 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cloves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 French bread rolls, cut in half lengthwise
- 1/2 cup crumbled Cotija cheese
- 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced
- 1 large avocado, sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
- In a 6-quart electric pressure cooker add beef Cross Rib Roast, onion, broth, garlic, chipotle peppers, guajillo chiles, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, smoked paprika, chili powder, oregano, black pepper and cloves. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 80 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Once timer goes off continue to cook another 20 minutes to release the pressure naturally. Use quick-release feature to release any remaining pressure; carefully remove lid.
- Remove roast and set aside; remove and discard chiles, bay leaf and cinnamon stick. Shred roast; remove unwanted fat.
- Brush olive oil on both sides of bread. Place on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill and grill for 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Remove toasted bread and place bottom pieces on a sheet pan setting aside the tops. Top bottoms of bread evenly with shredded Birria and cotija cheese. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is slightly melted. Remove from oven and top sandwiches with tomatoes, avocado and cilantro.