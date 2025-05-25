Grilled Steak Flatbread
Grilled Steak Flatbread Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 12 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 beef Strip Steak, Boneless (about 1 pound)
- 1 (8 ounce) refrigerated pizza dough
- 1 white onion, sliced
- 1-1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup roasted red peppers
- 1/2 cup blue cheese
- 1/2 cup arugula leaves
- 1 tablespoon balsamic syrup
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Pre-heat a small skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and onions to the pan. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until onions are caramelized; Remove from skillet and set aside.
- On a greased sheet pan, take the pizza dough and form it to the size of the sheet pan. Brush both sides of the dough with 1/2 Tablespoon of olive oil. Place pizza dough on grid over medium heat. Grill the dough for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side being careful not to burn it. Remove the dough and place it back on the sheet pan. Top the flat bread with roasted red peppers & 1/4 cup of blue cheese. Bake in the oven at 375°F for 10 minutes; once the cheese is melted slightly remove from oven and set aside.
- Season both sides of the steak with salt & pepper. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill according to the chart for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into 1/2inch strips and set aside.
- Take the flat bread and top with the caramelized onions, arugula, sliced steak, remaining blue cheese, and drizzle the balsamic syrup on top. Cut into 6 even sized squares and serve.