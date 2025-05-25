Grilled Steak Flatbread

Grilled Steak Flatbread

Prep time: 12 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 beef Strip Steak, Boneless (about 1 pound)
  • 1 (8 ounce) refrigerated pizza dough
  • 1 white onion, sliced
  • 1-1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup roasted red peppers
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese
  • 1/2 cup arugula leaves
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic syrup
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Pre-heat a small skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and onions to the pan. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until onions are caramelized; Remove from skillet and set aside. 
  2. On a greased sheet pan, take the pizza dough and form it to the size of the sheet pan. Brush both sides of the dough with 1/2 Tablespoon of olive oil. Place pizza dough on grid over medium heat. Grill the dough for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side being careful not to burn it. Remove the dough and place it back on the sheet pan. Top the flat bread with roasted red peppers & 1/4 cup of blue cheese. Bake in the oven at 375°F for 10 minutes; once the cheese is melted slightly remove from oven and set aside.
  3. Season both sides of the steak with salt & pepper. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill according to the chart for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into 1/2inch strips and set aside.
  4. Take the flat bread and top with the caramelized onions, arugula, sliced steak, remaining blue cheese, and drizzle the balsamic syrup on top. Cut into 6 even sized squares and serve. 
