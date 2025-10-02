Harvest Salad

This recipe is for a simple and tasty salad that feels festive.

Ingredients

4 cups mixed greens

1 apple, thinly sliced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)

1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

Dressing:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp honey or maple syrup

Pinch of salt & pepper

Instructions

1. Build the base

In a large bowl, toss the greens, apple slices, cranberries, nuts, and cheese.

2. Make the dressing

In a small bowl or jar, combine the dressing ingredients.

3. Plate and serve

Drizzle the dressing over the salad, toss gently, and serve immediately! Enjoy the fresh and cozy feelings.