Harvest Salad

This recipe is for a simple and tasty salad that feels festive.
Ingredients
- 4 cups mixed greens
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese
Dressing:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp honey or maple syrup
- Pinch of salt & pepper
Instructions
1. Build the base
In a large bowl, toss the greens, apple slices, cranberries, nuts, and cheese.
2. Make the dressing
In a small bowl or jar, combine the dressing ingredients.
3. Plate and serve
Drizzle the dressing over the salad, toss gently, and serve immediately! Enjoy the fresh and cozy feelings.