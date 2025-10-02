Harvest Salad

This recipe is for a simple and tasty salad that feels festive.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups mixed greens
  • 1 apple, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

Dressing:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp honey or maple syrup
  • Pinch of salt & pepper

Instructions

1. Build the base
In a large bowl, toss the greens, apple slices, cranberries, nuts, and cheese.

2. Make the dressing
In a small bowl or jar, combine the dressing ingredients.

3. Plate and serve
Drizzle the dressing over the salad, toss gently, and serve immediately! Enjoy the fresh and cozy feelings.

