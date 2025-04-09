Hoecakes and Honey

Hoecakes and Honey

Hoecakes and Honey Recipe from Wide Open Country

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 10 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fine-ground corn meal (Fresh, stone-ground, cold-milled is best)
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 2 1/4 cups boiling water
  • 2 tbs Vegetable oil (Plus more for frying)
  • 2 tbs honey
Directions

  1. While the water is boiling, combine the cornmeal and salt in a large bowl.
  2. Whisk the boiling water into the cornmeal then let rest for about 10 minutes.
  3. Stir in the oil and honey. The mix should be very thick, just barely pourable.
  4. Heat a couple of tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick cast iron skillet. Once hot, spoon about 1/4 cup of the batter at a time onto the skillet.
  5. Cook until the edges are golden and crisp, then flip and cook until the other side is golden as well. It should take about 2 minutes per side.
  6. Serve warm, with a pat of butter and a side of honey.
