Hoecakes and Honey
Hoecakes and Honey Recipe from Wide Open Country
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 10 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups fine-ground corn meal (Fresh, stone-ground, cold-milled is best)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 1/4 cups boiling water
- 2 tbs Vegetable oil (Plus more for frying)
- 2 tbs honey
Directions
- While the water is boiling, combine the cornmeal and salt in a large bowl.
- Whisk the boiling water into the cornmeal then let rest for about 10 minutes.
- Stir in the oil and honey. The mix should be very thick, just barely pourable.
- Heat a couple of tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick cast iron skillet. Once hot, spoon about 1/4 cup of the batter at a time onto the skillet.
- Cook until the edges are golden and crisp, then flip and cook until the other side is golden as well. It should take about 2 minutes per side.
- Serve warm, with a pat of butter and a side of honey.