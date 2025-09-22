Homemade Apple Cider

Happy first day of fall! Celebrate the season with this warm apple cider that will have your kitchen smelling amazing.

Ingredients

10–12 medium-sized apples, quartered

1 orange, quartered

about 10 cups of water, enough to cover the fruit

4 cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp. whole cloves

1 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 cup brown sugar or sweetener (optional)

Instructions

1. Add the ingredients to a pot

Place the apples, orange, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg and cloves in a large pot on the stove. Cover with the water and be sure there is about 2 inches of water above the fruit.

2. Simmer

Over medium-high heat, bring the mixture to a boil. Then, cut the heat down and simmer for about 2 hours, or until the apples are soft.

3. Mash the fruit

With a potato masher or large spoon, mash the fruit to release more of the flavors. Then, continue to let the mixture simmer for about another hour.

4. Strain the cider

Line a colander with a cheese cloth and strain the cider over a large pot or bowl.

5. Sweeten and serve it up

(Optional) mix in the brown sugar or sweetener of choice, then serve and enjoy the fall flavors.