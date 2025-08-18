Homemade Caesar Salad

This recipe for classic Caesar salad is a great way to impress your dinner guests–or yourself! Homemade Caesar dressing and croutons are an easy way to give your meal a nice touch.

Ingredients

Dressing

1 1/2 tsp. anchovy paste

juice from 1/2 a lemon

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. redline vinegar

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp. dijon mustard

a dash of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Salad

1/2 head of chopped romaine lettuce

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Croutons

8 pieces of bread, cubed (preferably stale)

~1/4 cup olive oil or cooking spray

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat oven to 375 degrees f.

2. Make the base

Combine anchovy paste with minced garlic in a large bowl.

3. Build the dressing

Add lemon juice, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, egg yolk and Worcestershire sauce to the garlic and anchovy mixture and stir until creamy.

4. Make croutons

Cube the bread and spread out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle or spray oil over the bread and sprinkle with spices. Put in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

5. Toss in greens and cheese

Add the chopped romaine and parmesan to the bowl and toss until the dressing evenly coats the greens.

6. Ready to serve

Serve immediately and enjoy or store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.