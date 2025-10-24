Homemade Churros

This homemade churro recipe is such a delicious way to end the week. They’re crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and full of delicious cinnamon flavor.

Ingredients

1 cup water

2 ½ tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Vegetable oil for frying

For coating:

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

1. Build the base

In a medium saucepan, combine water, sugar, salt, and butter. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat.

2. Add the flour

Remove from heat and stir in the flour all at once. Mix vigorously until a thick dough forms and pulls away from the sides of the pan.

3. Add the liquids

Let the dough cool for about 5 minutes, then beat in eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla extract, until smooth and glossy. Then, transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip or a quart sized plastic bag and cut off the end.

4. Fry the churros

Heat oil in a deep pot to 350°F. Carefully pipe 4–6 inch lengths of dough directly into the oil, cutting with scissors as needed. Fry the churros until golden brown, about 2–3 minutes per side. Then, remove and drain on paper towels.

5. Coat and serve

In a shallow dish, mix sugar and cinnamon. Roll warm churros in the mixture until evenly coated. Then, serve with optional dipping sauce of your choice like chocolate or caramel and enjoy this delicious treat.