Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

These cinnamon rolls are the perfect sweet treat for a cozy fall day.

Ingredients

Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup melted butter (or vegetable oil)

Filling:

1/4 cup softened butter

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

Glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1–2 tbsp. milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Preheat & Prep

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees (f) and grease or line an 8-inch baking dish or circle pan.

2. Make the Dough

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the milk and melted butter, stirring until a dough forms. Then, knead gently 3–5 times on a floured surface until smooth.

3. Roll Out the Dough

Roll the dough into a rectangle about 1/4 inch thick.

4. Add Filling

Spread the softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon evenly.

5. Roll & Cut

Roll the dough tightly from the long side. Then, cut it into 8–10 slices using a sharp knife or string.

6. Bake

Place rolls in the greased pan. Then, bake for 20–25 minutes or until lightly golden on top.

7. Add Glaze and Enjoy

Mix powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth, then drizzle the glaze over the rolls and enjoy this delicious classic!