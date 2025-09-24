Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

These cinnamon rolls are the perfect sweet treat for a cozy fall day.
Ingredients
- Dough:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup melted butter (or vegetable oil)
- Filling:
- 1/4 cup softened butter
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp. ground cinnamon
- Glaze:
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1–2 tbsp. milk
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Preheat & Prep
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees (f) and grease or line an 8-inch baking dish or circle pan.
2. Make the Dough
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the milk and melted butter, stirring until a dough forms. Then, knead gently 3–5 times on a floured surface until smooth.
3. Roll Out the Dough
Roll the dough into a rectangle about 1/4 inch thick.
4. Add Filling
Spread the softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon evenly.
5. Roll & Cut
Roll the dough tightly from the long side. Then, cut it into 8–10 slices using a sharp knife or string.
6. Bake
Place rolls in the greased pan. Then, bake for 20–25 minutes or until lightly golden on top.
7. Add Glaze and Enjoy
Mix powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth, then drizzle the glaze over the rolls and enjoy this delicious classic!