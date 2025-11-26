This homemade cranberry sauce recipe is sure to be a favorite side at your Thanksgiving table. It’s classic, sweet, and delicious.

Ingredients

12 oz fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water (or orange juice for extra flavor)

1 teaspoon orange zest (optional)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Pinch of salt

Instructions

1. Prep the cranberries

Rinse the cranberries and discard any that are soft or bruised.

2. Cook the cranberries

In a saucepan, bring the water (or orange juice) and sugar to a boil over medium heat. Then, add the cranberries and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries burst and the sauce thickens.

3. Add flavor

Stir in the orange zest, vanilla, and salt. Then, remove from heat and let the sauce cool—it will thicken more as it cools.

4. Serve and enjoy

Serve and enjoy this tasty take on a classic Thanksgiving side!