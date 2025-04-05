Homemade Marshmallow Peeps
Homemade Marshmallow Peeps Recipe from Southern Fatty
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 15-20 servings
Ingredients
For the Colored Sugar
- 1 cup sugar for each color, in Ziplock bag
- food coloring, any type
For the Peeps
- 1 packet gelatin
- ⅓ cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- cocoa powder + tiny bit of water, optional – for eyes
Directions
For the Colored Sugar
- Combine 1 cup sugar in Ziplock bag with coloring.
- Mix until well combined, several minutes.
- Sift larger pieces out.
For the Peeps
- In mixer bowl, put ⅓ cup cold water.
- Empty packet of gelatin over water and let sit while you make sugar mixture.
- In saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup water.
- Swirl to combine well.
- Using a candy thermometer, heat over medium heat until it reaches soft ball stage (238 F).
- Do not stir during this process. If crystals form on pan walls, use brush with water to dissolve it back down.
- When at 238 F, remove from heat and slowly pour into mixer bowl with gelatin.
- Stir by hand for a couple minute to break any gelatin lumps.
- When cooled slightly, place on mixer with whisk attachment and combine at medium-high speed until white and somewhat stiff. About 8-9 minutes.
- Immediately transfer to large piping bag (14″ works well) with ½” tip. Alternatively, use gallon Ziplock bag with corner cut.
- With colored sugar in a shallow dish, pipe chick shapes directly into the sugar. If the shape doesn’t hold, let the mixture cool for a minute or two and try again.
- Use spoon to cover marshmallow chicks with sugar. Let cool for 30 minutes on tray.
- Enjoy!