Homemade Marshmallow Peeps

Photo by Getty Images

Homemade Marshmallow Peeps Recipe from Southern Fatty

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 15-20 servings

Ingredients

For the Colored Sugar

  • 1 cup sugar for each color, in Ziplock bag
  • food coloring, any type

For the Peeps

  • 1 packet gelatin
  • ⅓ cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • cocoa powder + tiny bit of water, optional – for eyes
Sugar being poured into water boiling on the stove to make buttermilk icing.
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

For the Colored Sugar

  1. Combine 1 cup sugar in Ziplock bag with coloring.
  2. Mix until well combined, several minutes.
  3. Sift larger pieces out.

For the Peeps

  1. In mixer bowl, put ⅓ cup cold water.
  2. Empty packet of gelatin over water and let sit while you make sugar mixture.
  3. In saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup water.
  4. Swirl to combine well.
  5. Using a candy thermometer, heat over medium heat until it reaches soft ball stage (238 F).
  6. Do not stir during this process. If crystals form on pan walls, use brush with water to dissolve it back down.
  7. When at 238 F, remove from heat and slowly pour into mixer bowl with gelatin.
  8. Stir by hand for a couple minute to break any gelatin lumps.
  9. When cooled slightly, place on mixer with whisk attachment and combine at medium-high speed until white and somewhat stiff. About 8-9 minutes.
  10. Immediately transfer to large piping bag (14″ works well) with ½” tip. Alternatively, use gallon Ziplock bag with corner cut.
  11. With colored sugar in a shallow dish, pipe chick shapes directly into the sugar. If the shape doesn’t hold, let the mixture cool for a minute or two and try again.
  12. Use spoon to cover marshmallow chicks with sugar. Let cool for 30 minutes on tray.
  13. Enjoy!
