Homemade Pizza Rolls

This recipe is fun, flavorful, and perfect for sharing during Friday night football!

Ingredients

1 package refrigerated pizza dough (or one puff pastry can)

½ cup pizza sauce

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup mini pepperoni (or chopped regular pepperoni)

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon olive oil (for brushing)

Optional: finely chopped bell peppers, mushrooms, or olives

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Prepare the dough

Roll out pizza dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle, about 12×8 inches, and then cut into triangles. Pre-perforated pastries work well for this step too.

3. Add toppings

Spread a thin layer of pizza sauce over each slice of dough, leaving about ½ inch around the edges. Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian seasoning, and any extra toppings.

4. Wrap the rolls

Pinch the edges of each triangle to seal.

5. Bake

Brush the tops with olive oil and bake 12–15 minutes, until golden and bubbly.

5. Serve

Let cool a few minutes, then serve with warm marinara or ranch for dipping.