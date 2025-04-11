Homemade Poutine
Homemade Poutine Recipe from The Modern Proper
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 25minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
For the Fries
- 3 or 4 large russet potatoes ( 3 to 4 pounds total), peeled and cut into 1/3-inch-wide sticks
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
- Freshly cracked black pepper
For the Gravy
- 4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon beef base or 1 beef bouillon cube
- 1 teaspoon unfiltered apple cider vinegar
For Serving
- 10 ounces white cheddar cheese curds, at room temperature
- Minced fresh parsley
Directions
- Make the fries. Place the batons in a large bowl and cover them with cold water. Let soak for at least 30 minutes up to 24 hours for crispier fries.
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Spread the potatoes out onto large, clean kitchen towels. Dry them off as best as possible. Place the potatoes on the prepared baking sheets, drizzle with the olive oil, sprinkle with the thyme and salt and add black pepper to taste. Toss to coat evenly, then spread out the potatoes into a single layer.
- Bake for 10 minutes, then toss the fries and rotate the pans, swapping the one on the top for the one on the bottom. Increase the oven to 450°F and bake the fries for 10 minutes more.Toss the fries and swap the pans from top to bottom again. Turn on the broiler and cook the fries until they are beginning to brown and crisp, about 5 more minutes. Continue to toss and broil until the fries reach your desired doneness. Season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, make the gravy. In a large saucepan set over medium heat, melt the butter. Sprinkle the flour over the butter and cook, stirring constantly, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic powder and onion powder. Slowly add the chicken and beef broth. Increase the heat to medium high and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until thickened. Stir in the Worcestershire, beef bouillon, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.
- To assemble the poutine, divide the fries among 4 plates. Sprinkle it with the cheese curds, drizzle on the gravy, and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.