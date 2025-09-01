Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

It’s not officially fall yet, but pumpkin spice is back at chain coffee shops. You can bring it back to your own kitchen either hot or iced with this quick and easy recipe.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. pumpkin purée

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (set aside half)

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. sugar

1/2 cup cold brew or 2 shots of espresso

2 cups milk of your choice

whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

1. Blend pumpkin flavors

Blend the pumpkin purée, 1/2 tsp. of the pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, sugar and milk until smooth.

2. Build latte

If using espresso, brew it and pour over ice if desired or just into your favorite mug. Then, add the pumpkin mixture and stir well.

3. Sugar and spice and everything nice

Top your latte with whipped cream and the other half of the pumpkin pie spice as a garnish.

4. Enjoy

Sip and enjoy that festive fall feeling.