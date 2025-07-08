Homestyle New England Fish Pie

This pie brings together tender fish, leeks, parsnips, peas, and creamy sauce underneath a cheddar-horseradish mashed potato topping. It’s cozy comfort food with New England roots, perfect for chilly evenings or Sunday supper.

Ingredients

1 lb white fish like cod, halibut, or salmon, cut into chunks

2 leeks, sliced (white and light green parts)

2 parsnips, peeled and chopped

2/3 cup frozen peas

3 large russet potatoes

6 tbsp butter

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 tsp prepared horseradish

2 cups whole milk

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 bay leaf

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Cook root vegetables

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook chopped potatoes and parsnips until tender. Drain and mash them with butter, buttermilk, cheddar, horseradish, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

2. Make creamy fish filling

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt remaining butter. Whisk in flour and slowly add milk. Cook until slightly thickened. Add bay leaf, leeks, and parsnips; simmer until soft. Stir in peas and fish chunks, season to taste with salt and pepper.

3. Assemble the pie

Spoon fish mixture into a baking dish. Top with mashed potato mixture, spreading evenly or piping for a decorative top.

4. Bake and serve

Bake in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) until the topping is golden and filling is bubbling, about 25–30 minutes. Remove and let rest for a few minutes before serving.