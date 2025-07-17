Homestyle Salt and Pepper Shrimp

This dish delivers crispy, flavorful shrimp in just minutes. The secret is a quick toast and grind of peppercorns mixed with salt, a light coat of cornstarch, and a hot pan. Great for a weeknight or an impressive appetizer.

Ingredients

1 pound medium shell-on shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon white peppercorns

1/4 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup avocado or vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon minced serrano or jalapeño chili (optional)

Fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Toast the spices

In a small dry skillet over medium heat, toast the white and Sichuan peppercorns until fragrant and popping slightly. Remove from heat, crush them with a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, and mix in the kosher salt.

2. Prep the shrimp

Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Toss them in the cornstarch to coat lightly and evenly.

3. Fry the shrimp

Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat until nearly smoking. Add the shrimp in a single layer and fry for about two minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp. Remove and set on paper towels to drain.

4. Add garlic and chili

Reduce heat to medium. Add minced garlic and chili to the remaining oil in the pan and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

5. Finish the shrimp

Return the shrimp to the pan. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper mix and toss everything together for another 30 seconds until well coated.

6. Serve

Transfer the shrimp to a serving plate. Garnish with fresh cilantro if you like. Serve hot for maximum crunch.