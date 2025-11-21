honey butter cornbread

This recipe is a quick and easy comfort food that’s great for any holiday gathering.

Ingredients

1 box Corn Muffin Mix (8.5 oz)

1 large egg

1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons melted butter

Optional additions:

– 1–2 tablespoons extra honey for added sweetness

– 1/4 cup sour cream for extra moisture

– Pinch of cinnamon for warmth

Instructions

1. Preheat and prep

Heat your oven to 400°F and grease an 8×8 baking dish, or line it with parchment paper.

2. Mix the batter

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg and milk until smooth. Stir in the Jiffy cornbread mix, then add the melted butter and honey until just combined.

3. Bake

Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Then, bake 15–20 minutes, or until:

• the top is lightly golden,

• the edges pull slightly from the pan, and

• a toothpick comes out clean.

4. Make the honey butter topping

While the cornbread bakes, mix 2 tbsp of softened butter with 1 tbsp honey and stir until creamy and fully combined.

5. Serve it hot

After taking the cornbread out of the oven, spread with the honey butter and enjoy!