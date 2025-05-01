Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls

Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls

Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls

Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Serving size: 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 recipe Italian-Style Beef Sausage
  • 2 eggs, divided
  • 1/4 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
  • 12 cherry-sized mozzarella balls (about 6 ounces)
  • 12 ounces refrigerated pizza dough
  • 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Garnish

  • Marinara sauce
  • Chopped basil leaves (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine Italian-Style Beef Sausage mixture, 1 egg and bread crumbs in large bowl; mixing thoroughly. Shape into 12, 2-inch meatballs. Place a mozzarella ball in the middle of each meatball, making sure the mozzarella ball is completely covered with the beef mixture. Place meatballs on aluminum-foiled lined broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 24 to 27 minutes.
  2. Cut dough into 12  pieces, about 1 ounce each. Stretch each piece to cover 1 meatball, pinching the edges to seal. Place on parchment-lines shallow-rimmed baking sheet, seam-side down. Place remaining 1 egg in small bowl, beat with a fork. Brush rolls with egg; top with Parmesan cheese.
  3. Bake rolls in 400°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with marinara sauce and basil, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Italian-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly.

Powered By SoCast