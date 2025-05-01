Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine Italian-Style Beef Sausage mixture, 1 egg and bread crumbs in large bowl; mixing thoroughly. Shape into 12, 2-inch meatballs. Place a mozzarella ball in the middle of each meatball, making sure the mozzarella ball is completely covered with the beef mixture. Place meatballs on aluminum-foiled lined broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 24 to 27 minutes. Cut dough into 12 pieces, about 1 ounce each. Stretch each piece to cover 1 meatball, pinching the edges to seal. Place on parchment-lines shallow-rimmed baking sheet, seam-side down. Place remaining 1 egg in small bowl, beat with a fork. Brush rolls with egg; top with Parmesan cheese. Bake rolls in 400°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with marinara sauce and basil, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Italian-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly.