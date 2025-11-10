Lasagna Soup

This recipe is cozy, unique and can last for multiple meals! It’s super flavorful and you can customize the protein and spices to your preferences.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound Italian sausage (or ground beef/turkey)

1 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup marinara sauce (optional, for richer flavor)

8–10 lasagna noodles, broken into bite-sized pieces

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the cheese topping

¾ cup ricotta cheese

½ cup shredded mozzarella

¼ cup grated Parmesan

1 tablespoon chopped parsley or basil

Optional garnishes

Extra mozzarella or Parmesan

Fresh basil or parsley

Drizzle of olive oil

Instructions

1. Cook the protein

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add sausage (or protein of choice) and cook until browned, breaking it apart with a spoon. Drain excess fat if needed.

2.Add onion, tomato paste and spices

Add onion and cook 3–4 minutes, until softened. Stir in garlic, oregano, basil, and red pepper flakes, then cook for 1 more minute. Then, stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1–2 minutes to deepen flavor.

3. Add thickeners

Pour in crushed tomatoes, broth, and marinara (if using). Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.

4. Add the noodles

Add the broken lasagna noodles and simmer uncovered for 12–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan and herbs.

5. Serve it hot

Spoon into bowls and top with the cheese mixture, and enjoy this hearty and cozy soup.