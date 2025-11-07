Lemon Asparagus

This side is quick and easy, and goes well with chicken, steak, or fish!

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh asparagus (about 1 lb), trimmed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon (zested and juiced)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional garnish: grated Parmesan or red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. Prep the asparagus

Trim the woody ends from the asparagus (about 1–2 inches) and pat dry.

2. Cook the garlic

Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté 30 seconds until fragrant.

3. Add asparagus

Place the asparagus in the skillet in a single layer. Then, cook for 4–6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bright green and tender-crisp.

4. Add the lemon

Squeeze lemon juice over the asparagus, sprinkle in the zest, and toss to coat. Then, season with salt, pepper and (optional) red pepper flakes. Sprinkle with parmesan for extra flavor.

5. Serve and enjoy

Serve warm and enjoy as a side to your favorite protein!