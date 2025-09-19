Lettuce Wrap Spring Rolls

This recipe is amazing for a quick, fresh and tasty lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

1 package spring roll wrappers

8 large lettuce leaves (Romaine or Butter lettuce work well)

1 cup cooked protein of choice (shrimp, shredded chicken, or tofu work well)

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup thinly sliced cucumber

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/2 cup bean sprouts

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Peanut sauce or hoisin sauce for dipping (optional)

Instructions

1. Prep the protein and veggies

Cook or reheat your protein of choice, then wash and pat the lettuce dry. Wash and cut up the veggies and herbs as well.

2. Assemble the wraps

Place a leaf of lettuce on a plate, then fill it with the protein, some shredded carrots, a few cucumber slices, a sprinkle of mint and cilantro, a few bean sprouts, and some green onion. Then, tightly wrap the lettuce around the fillings.

3. Wrap and repeat

Wrap the lettuce and fillings with a spring roll wrapper and repeat the process for each spring roll.

4. Serve and enjoy

Serve the wraps immediately with peanut or hoisin sauce, if you’d like, and enjoy this quick, easy and balanced meal.